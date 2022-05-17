Nigeria qualify for 2023 U20 Africa Cup of Nations

Nigeria have qualified for the 2023 U20 Africa Cup of Nations after defeating Cote d’Ivoire 2-1 in the semi-final of the Wafu-Ufoa Zone B qualifiers played on Tuesday night.

Goals from Daniel Daga and Ibrahim Yahaya helped the Flying Eagles overcome the Junior Elephants after extra time inside Stade General Seyni Kountche, Niamey.

Having finished as Group B winners thanks to a 2-0 victory over Ghana and a 2-2 draw with Burkina Faso, Ladan Bosso’s boys set up a date with Cote d’Ivoire – who finished as Group A runners-up.

With just five minutes into the game, Daga put the Nigerian side ahead after heading home from close range with the Ivorian defenders caught flatfooted.

Daniel Daga heads Nigeria ahead after five minutes #WafuBU20 pic.twitter.com/brRBVdZkN5 — Shina Oludare 🇳🇬 (@sportingshina) May 17, 2022

The Flying Eagles dominated ball possession; however, they missed several goalscoring opportunities that came their way.

Even at that, Cote d’Ivoire levelled matters on the stroke of half time as Seydou Traore’s well-taken free-kick beat a stranded goalkeeper Nathaniel Nwosu.

Cote d'Ivoire restore parity on the stroke of half time #WafuBU20 pic.twitter.com/2GGNMXaMpG — Shina Oludare 🇳🇬 (@sportingshina) May 17, 2022

Both teams came out stronger in the second half but they were unable to get the winning goal.

Nonetheless, Bosso’s side reigned supreme in the second half of extra time as Yahaya beat goalkeeper Issa Fofana from the penalty mark after Tolulope Ojo was fouled in the box by Aboubacar Sylla.

Despite a late attacking rally by Lassina Dao’s Cote d’Ivoire, they were unable to restore parity – thus, failed in their quest to qualify for Egypt 2023.

“We have watched Cote d’Ivoire play against Benin Republic and we observed that they play a three-man defence, five in the middle and two up front,” Bosso told the media during a post-match conference.

“Having in mind that we did not start preparations [for this competition] early, there was no way we could match the strength of the Ivorians in the midfield, so we played a three-man midfield and four upfront.

“That was what gave us the first goal and the penalty. In all honestly, Cote d’Ivoire are not a bad side, but they will have to try their luck another time.”

Nigeria will now face Benin Republic in the final billed for Friday. The Junior Squirrels overcame Burkina Faso 2-1 earlier in the day.

Egypt 2023 is the 17th edition of the U20 Afcon and the top four teams will qualify for the 2023 Fifa World Cup slated for Indonesia.