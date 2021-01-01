Nigeria qualify for 2022 Africa Cup of Nations after Sierra Leone draw with Lesotho

The three-time African champions have secured their place in the continental showpiece, scheduled for next year

The Nigeria national team have qualified for the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon after Lesotho and Sierra Leone played out a 0-0 draw on Saturday.

The Super Eagles have eight points from four games, the Republic of Benin have seven points while the Leone Stars and the Crocodiles have four and three points, respectively, from five games.

Article continues below

The three-time African champions are set to face the Squirrels at Stade Charles de Gaulle, Porto Novo and will now aim to retain the top spot in Group L.



More to follow...