Nigeria’s Osimhen ‘perfect for Arsenal’ after Napoli display against AC Milan
Arsenal fans have called on the Premier League club to go for the services of Victor Osimhen after his impressive display despite Napoli suffering a 1-0 Serie A defeat against AC Milan at Diego Armando Maradona Stadium on Sunday.
The 23-year-old Nigeria international started in the game but it was former Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud, who redirected a wayward Davide Calabria effort to give Milan a vital victory in the Scudetto race and put the Rossoneri clear at the top.
Osimhen, who was yellow-carded after a clumsy foul and played in the entire 90 minutes, had a great chance to level matters for the Partenopei in the 54th minute but he fired straight at goalkeeper Mike Maignan after a give-and-go with Giovanni Di Lorenzo.
Though Osimhen endured a frustrating game as he did not find the back of the net, fans have taken to their social media pages to urge the Gunners to go for his services, after they lost striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to Barcelona in January.
Other fans feel Osimhen is currently the best striker in Serie A, even in the world though he is underrated and deserves to be in a better team.
Meanwhile, others feel Napoli are not getting the best out of the Super Eagle as they leave him isolated and midfielders not giving him the much-needed balls in the attack. Another fan has called on Osimhen to use his strength more efficiently while taking on defenders.
One Nigeria fan pleaded with Osimhen to take it easy during the clash against Milan and another warned Ghana to be wary of the striker when they face off in the 2022 World Cup qualifying tie later this month.
The Super Eagles will take on the Black Stars in the first leg meeting on March 25 at Cape Coast Sports Stadium before the return leg at Moshood Abiola National Stadium four days later.
