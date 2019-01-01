Nigeria opponents, Slovakia announce squad for Cyprus Women's Cup

With two weeks to the international tournament, coach Peter Kopun has announced his squad to engage their foes including Nigeria in Cyprus

Slovakia Football Association has named their 23-woman squad for the 2019 Cyprus Women's Cup to kickoff in Cyprus later this month.

Coach Peter Kopun will be aiming to steer his side out of group C which hosts Nigeria, Austria and Belgium at the international women’s competition which features 12 teams.

Although ranked below their group stage foes, the Falcons will hope to succeed on their second appearance at the 12th edition scheduled to be held from February 27 to March 6.

The squad comprises of three goalkeepers, eight defenders, 10 midfielders plus two forwards and all of them are expected in camp at Gate One Hotel on Sunday, February 24 in Bratislava.

Slovakia will commence their campaign against Belgium on February 27 before taking on Nigeria on March 1, and later Austria three days after.

Slovakia 23-WOMEN SQUAD

Goalkeepers: Maria Korenciova [AC Milan], Lucia El-Dahaibiova [USC Landhaus], Patricia Chladekova [FC Saarbrucken]

Defenders: Lucia Harsany (Hellas Verona), Patrícia Fischerová (Czarni Sosnowiec), Petra Zdechovanova (TS Mitech Zywiec), Terézia Kulová (ŠK Slovan Bratislava), Jana Vojteková (SC Sand), Andrea Horváthová (Czarni Sosnowiec), Michaela Moťovská (AC Sparta Prague), Alexandra Birova (SKN St. Pölten)

Midfielders: Lucia Ondrusova (Hellas Verona), Patrícia Hmírová (Czarni Sosnowiec), Jana Maslová (MFK Ružomberok), Klaudia Fabová (AZS PWSZ Walbrzych), Martina Surnovska (Apollon Ladies FC), Mária Mikolajová (AC Sparta Prague), Valentina Suzolova (FC Slovan Liberec), Kristína Košíková (FK Dukla Praha), Dominika Škorvánková (Bayern Munich), Lenka Kopčová (FC Slovan Liberec)

Forwards: Veronika Sluková (SV Horn), Diana Bartovičová (SK Slavia Prague)