Nigeria officials arrive in Singapore for Brazil game after visa delay

The remaining Super Eagles finally arrived in the Asian country on Thursday for the warm-up game against the South American giants

The administrative officials of the Nigerian national team have secured their entry visas into Singapore for the Super Eagles international friendly against on Sunday.

The officials were expected to arrive in the Asian country on Monday but had difficulty getting their visas.

Having resolved the issue, the officials departed through the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport on Wednesday.

The officers involved are Dayo Enebi Achor [Team Administrator], Toyin Ibitoye [Media Officer], Dr Ibrahim Gyaran [Team Doctor], Christopher Nnadozie [Physiotherapist] and Chidi Ngoka [Equipment Manager].

Gernot Rohr’s men will hope for a positive result against the six-time world champions, who played out a 1-1 draw against on Thursday.

The Super Eagles lost 3-0 in their last meeting with the South Americans in 2003 in Abuja.