Nigeria not the best when it comes to African football right now – Ikpeba

Former Nigerian forward Victor Ikpeba has claimed the Super Eagles are not the best team when it comes to African football now.

The 48-year-old, who made 31 appearances for the Super Eagles during his playing time and managed to score seven goals, was reacting to the team’s mixed results in the 2022 World Cup qualifying matches.

Nigeria under coach Gernot Rohr came up against the Central African Republic losing the first meeting 1-0 at Teslim Balogun Stadium in Lagos but they recovered to beat them 2-0 three days later courtesy of goals from Leon Balogun and Victor Osimhen.

Despite Nigeria topping their group and looking set to qualify for the next round, Ikpeba is concerned that the team cannot dominate African football.

“I have always said that this team can win the Nations Cup but we are not the best when it comes to African Football right now. At this point we have to beat Cape Verde because the destiny is in our hands,” the Atlanta Olympic gold medalist said as quoted by Completesports.

“We don’t have the team to dominate African football but we have the team to qualify for the World Cup.”

The Super Eagles are topping Group C on nine points from four matches, Cape Verde are second on seven points from four matches, Central African Republic are third on four points while Liberia are bottom with three points.

Article continues below

After losing 2-0, Central African Republic coach Raoul Savoy openly claimed the three-time African champions earned their result because they were helped by Rwandan referee Louis Hakizimana.

“My players did well and I’m very proud of their performance,” Savoy told the media. “Nigeria played with 12 men because the referee helped them to win.



“The first goal was from an offside position and my goalkeeper was fouled for the second goal.



“We did not concede against Nigeria over the two legs, they scored with the help of the referee.”

Nigeria will next face Cape Verde in their fifth match of the campaign away at the Estadio Municipal Aderito Sena in Mindelo.