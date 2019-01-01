Nigeria National League Super Eight gets new date

The lower league tournament to determine the four teams that will progress to the top-flight will now be staged in Aba as from January 5

The race to fill the remaining four slots of clubs that will compete in the Nigeria Professional Football League for the 2018-19 season has suffered a little setback after the tournament that is intended for the purpose has had to be postponed again.

The NNL Super 8 will not start on January 3, 2019, as it was planned after the management of the league board wrote to the Nigeria Football Federation for the tournament to be shifted to the 5th of January, 2019 to enable the clubs that are to feature in the Super 8 the ample time to effect the resolutions of the meetings in time and still make it to the venue of the tournament.

Article continues below

In a press release signed by the Chief Operating Officer of the NNL, Lawrence Katken the lower league board said: “Sequel to our meeting on December 27, 2018, held in Lagos, we hereby request for a shift of date for the commencement of the Super 8 tournament from 3rd to 5th January 2019.

“This is to enable the concerned clubs to effect the resolutions of the meeting in good time.”

The teams that are due to take part in the tournament are Delta Force, Real Stars, Kada City, Kogi United, Shooting Stars, Gombe United, Remo Stars, and Bendel Insurance.