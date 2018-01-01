Nigeria National League releases Super Eight playoffs schedule

After days of delays, the organisers have finally announced plans to stage the playoff tournament in the second division

The board of the Nigeria National League has announced that its Super Eight playoffs will hold from December 14 to 20, 2018 in Aba.

Following the completion of the 2017/18 NNL season in October, Remo Stars, Shooting Stars, Bendel Insurance and Delta Force qualified for the playoffs from the Southern Conference.

While from the Northern Conference, Gombe United, Real Stars, Kada Stars, and Kogi United made it through to inch closer to a promotion spot in the Nigerian topflight.

In a communique released by the NNL organisers on Tuesday, the eight teams are expected to arrive the south-east city for the one-week long competition on Friday, December 14, with the matches expected to kick off at the Enyimba International Stadium 24 hours later.

The first round of the tournament will see the teams in the northern and southern conferences take on each other in a round-robin format, with the four matches holding on each day, while the semi-final on December 19, 2018, after a day rest and final on December 20.

The four teams that progress to the semi-final from Group A and Group B will be automatically promoted to the Nigeria Professional Football League to compete in the 2018/2019 season.

The winner of the tournament will emerge the overall champions of the Nigeria National League for the 2017/2018 season.