Nigeria National League boss Chidi Ofor passes away at 50

The seasoned football administrator passed away on Tuesday, the Nigeria Football Federation has confirmed

National League chairman Chidi Ofor has died at the age of 50, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has confirmed.

According to a statement from the NFF, Ofor, who had been battling with leukemia, died in a private hospital in Enugu after collapsing in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Apart from his position as head of Nigeria’s second-tier football league system, the NFF executive committee member doubled as head of the Enugu State Football Association.

Following the confirmation of his death, tributes have been pouring in for the seasoned football administrator.

One of such is Ekiti State Football Association chairman Bayo Lanlege who recounts the time the last time they crossed paths.

“It's very shocking news. Very shocking,” Lanlege told Goal.



“I last met him at last year’s Nigeria Football Federation’s Annual General Meeting held in Benin City.



“He was a very likeable fellow and no matter what you say, he won’t get angry instead he would make humour out of it for everyone to laugh at.

“He was such a genuine gentleman and every congress member loved him. My thoughts are with his family at this difficult moment and may God grant him eternal rest.”

Former Nigeria international and Akwa United head coach Kennedy Boboye also went on social media to mourn Ofor, who was his roommate during the 2018 Fifa World Cup in .

I shared the same room with chief Chidi Okenwa during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia. Such a great man who has an unrivalled interest in the growth of the Nigerian National League. Good night sir 😭😢😭😢 pic.twitter.com/ZVUyP7WCty — Kennedy Boboye (@BoboyeKennedy) May 5, 2020

“I shared the same room with chief Chidi Okenwa during the 2018 Fifa World Cup Russia,” Boboye tweeted.

“Such a great man who has an unrivalled interest in the growth of the Nigerian National League. Good night sir.”

The remains of the late NNL chief has been transported to a morgue in Enugu and the NFF claimed they are in contact with his family with regards to his burial rites.