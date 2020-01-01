Nigeria name Randy Waldrum as Super Falcons coach

The 64-year-old American coach is replacing Thomas Dennerby with the task of leading the senior women's team to global success

The Football Federation (NFF) has appointed Randy Waldrum as the Super Falcons head coach, the organisation announced on Monday.

The announcement comes more than 12 months after Thomas Dennerby left the role to take up a U17 coaching job with .

Before his latest appointment, Waldrum was the University of Pittsburgh women's head coach, a job he took immediately after rejecting the Nigerian offer in December 2017.

More teams

The 64-year-old is no stranger to the women's game on the global stage as he served as the US U23 coach and head coach of the Trinidad and Tobago team from 2014 to 2016.

He will be assisted by former Nigeria goalkeeper Ann Chiejine as the first assistant coach, Wemimo Olanrewaju as the second assistant and Auwar Bashir Makwalla will be goalkeeper trainer.

Commenting on the American's appointment, Amaju Pinnick, the NFF president, voiced his belief the Pittsburgh-born coach has what it takes to excel with the senior national team.

Article continues below

“The predominance of the Super Falcons on the African continent has never been in doubt, with nine titles out of 11 editions of the Women AFCON competitions held so far," he told the NFF website.

"We envision a new Super Falcons squad competing favourably for laurels at the global level, and I believe the new technical crew led by Mr. Waldrum can take us to that level.”

Waldrum has been tasked to lead the Super Falcons through two major campaigns, the African Women's Cup of Nations which double as the qualifying event for the 2023 Women's World Cup.