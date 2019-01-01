Nigeria midfielder Okobi shines as Eskilstuna United thrash Kungsbacka

The Super Falcons star gave an assist to help Mangus Karlsson's ladies extend their unbeaten run on Saturday

Ngozi Okobi made an impressive impact in Eskilstuna United's 4-0 triumph over Kungsbacka in Saturday's Swedish Damallsvenskan encounter.

The 25-year-old starred in her side's 1-1 draw against the champions Pitea last week and was hoping to help her side maintain their unbeaten run going into the short break.

The visitors started brightly against their struggling hosts but waited until they find a breakthrough after Felicia Rogic assisted Loreta Kullashi to secure the opener five minutes from half time.

After the restart, Okobi found herself in a good position but eventually set up Lisa Dahlkvist to double the lead for Mangus Karlsson's side in the 67th minute.

Four minutes later, 's Halimatu Ayinde came close to increasing the tally for Eskilstuna but her effort went wide.

In the final 15 minutes, Julia Tunturi teed up Loreta Kullashi to net the third in the 77th minute before the former player sealed the triumph off Felicia Rogic's assist seven minutes from time.

Okobi played for 73 minutes of the encounter, while compatriot Ayinde lasted the duration at the Påskbergsvallen Stadium in Varberg.

The result helps Eskilstuna climb to seventh on the log with 21 points from 15 games and they will host second-placed Göteborg after the break on September 7.