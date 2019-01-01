Nigeria midfielder Okobi extends contract with Eskilstuna United

The Super Falcons star is expected to stay at the Swedish club for two more years after she had signed a new deal in November

Ngozi Okobi has signed a new two-year contract extension with Eskilstuna United, keeping her at the Swedish Damallsvenskan outfit until the winter of 2021.

The international joined the Swedish top-flight side from Asarum in 2018 on a one-year deal from rivals Vittsjo with an option of an extension, which expired this November.

To secure her new contract extension, the midfielder scored a goal and made several assists in 22 outings to inspire Magnus Karlsson's side to a fourth-place finish in the 2019 season.

Okobi's decision to stay put at Eskilstuna until November 2021 means she will continue to enjoy the company of her compatriot Halimatu Ayinde, who penned a three-year extension last month.

Having ended two places adrift of a spot, Karlsson extolled the impact of the Nigerian and is pleased to keep her for two more seasons.

"We have now secured Sonia for the coming years. Individually and offensively, they may be United's top-tier players and internationally top-notch," Karlsson told the club website.

"During the 2019 season, Soina also showed that she mastered the defensive game and contributes collectively.

"There is still potential for development. I am grateful and happy to continue to work with a great personality”.

On her own part, the 24-year-old, who made her third appearance at the Women's World Cup with Nigeria in this summer, is delighted to agree to a new contract extension at Tunavallen.

"For me, there was no alternative but to extend the contract with Eskilstuna United," said Okobi.

"I enjoy the city very well, it is the right size for me, much quieter than in the big cities and the chaos that I am used to in Nigeria. I also enjoy the club, which gives me the condition to constantly develop.

Article continues below

"We had a fantastic summer and fall when we went from the bottom to a medal. It was my first medal in , which I am very proud of. We worked hard together and it produced results.



"2019 season is one of my best seasons in Sweden when we also moved on from the group play in the World Cup. 2020 will be even better with United.

"United has the best audience in the series, they follow us in the contingency. I also feel appreciated by the fans which mean a lot to me. Promises to come with some 'samba' even in the coming season."

Having ensured her stay at Eskilstuna, the Nigerian will be aiming for major domestic success with her compatriot Ayinde and also better her performance in the new season in January next year.

