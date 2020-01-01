Nigeria midfielder Obiora: Benitez was dearest to my heart at Inter Milan

The Super Eagles midfielder started his European sojourn at San Siro after completing a permanent switch from a Lagos-based club in 2010

Boavista midfielder Nwankwo Obiora has picked his debut against Hotspur as his most special memory at Milan.

The international joined the Nerazzuri in 2009 and started with the youth team before making his maiden appearance for the first-team in the Champions League against the Premier League side at White Hart Lane.

Obiora came on as a 53rd-minute substitute for ’s Sulley Muntari in the encounter that ended 3-1 against the visitors.

The 28-year-old struggled for first-team action at Inter Milan, playing just five matches – two league games and three Champions League matches – before joining in January 2011.

Despite the short spell at Inter, Obiora said he enjoyed his time in Milan where he won the Italian Super Cup and the Fifa World Club Cup in 2010.

“Yes, looking back on my time at Inter Milan it was a wonderful experience for a young player coming all the way from Africa to play and be involved at a major club like Inter Milan,” Obiora told World Football Index.

“I enjoyed every single minute of it and every bit of it. I have lots of special memories during my time there but the most special one has to be my first Champions League match against Tottenham Hotspur at White Hart Lane in London that certainly is right up there in terms of highlights in my career so far.”

The former Heartland and Wikki Tourist midfielder has enjoyed a nomadic career in Europe, playing across five countries and nine clubs.

When quizzed about his best manager ever, the 2013 picked former and manager Rafa Benitez because of the lessons and advice he gave him.

“That is a tough question. I have had lots of good managers over the years and good coaches too, but the manager who I hold very dear to my heart is Rafa Benitez at Inter Milan,” he continued.

“He was the one who took me from the youth team to the first team of Inter Milan and he taught me many things and gave me lots of good advice in such a short period of time too.

“The things that he taught me are always in my head and I have brought them with me throughout my career.

“Of all the big managers and good coaches I have encountered in my career, he has certainly played a key role in my development.”