Nigeria midfielder Ayinde shines as Eskilstuna United outscore Djurgarden

The Nigeria international provided an assist to help Mangus Karlsson's ladies return to winning ways on Wednesday

Halimatu Ayinde made a huge impact in Eskilstuna United's 4-2 victory over Djurgarden in Wednesday's Swedish Damallsvenskan game.

The 25-year-old was omitted from Eskilstuna’s 2-1 loss at Rosengard last week after suffering an injury midway into their 3-1 defeat to Pitea on August 4.

The midfielder, however, made an impressive return as she shrugged off the injury to earn a starting place and provided an assist to inspire Mangus Karlsson's side return to winning ways.

Ayinde set up Cajsa Akerberg to break the deadlock for the hosts 17 minutes into the encounter at Tunavallen Arena.

However, Petronella Ekroth levelled matters for the visitors three minutes after the restart but Felicia Karlsson recovered the lead 10 minutes later.

Hanna Folkesson pulled Joel Riddez's side back into the mix but Karlsson netted her second along with Kasia Collin's strike which ensured Eskilstuna outscored Djurgarden to claim victory.

Ayinde featured for 89 minutes of the game, while compatriot Ngozi Okobi lasted the duration of the encounter.

On the other hand, 's Ogonna Chukwudi and 's Portia Boakye were also in action but they could see the visitors avoid losing their fifth successive game.

The result means Eskilstuna are eighth on the log with 17 points from 13 games and they will welcome Pitea in a reserve fixture on Sunday.