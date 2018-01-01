Live Scores
Sponsored

Nigeria lose Copa Coca-Cola title to Kenya

Comments()
Coca-Cola

Kenya was crowned COPA Coca-Cola Africa Cup champion following a dramatic penalty triumph over Nigeria in a pulsating finale at the Afraha Stadium in Nakuru, Kenya.

Nigeria had beaten Zimbabwe, South Africa and Botswana to reach the finals of the tournament. The Nigeria-Kenya match was a gruelling 90-minute match, with racy attacks by Omodara Olamilekan, Omeke Jerry and Gift Williams.

The tightly fought match however ended in a stalemate.  Kenya was to break free and prove triumphant in the subsequent penalty shootout.

Editors' Picks

Notwithstanding it’s second place overall, Nigeria leaves Kenya with its head high, having played impressive fast-paced football throughout the tournament and seen JOmeke pick up the MVP award for a string of fantastic performances throughout the tournament.

Copa Coca-ColaCopa Coca-ColaCopa Coca-Cola

 

 

 

Next article:
'Why did you ruin the clean sheet?!' - Van Dijk teases Alisson over Man United blunder
Next article:
Why Mane, not Salah, could be Liverpool’s key man vs. Bayern
Next article:
Paco Alcacer sets Bundesliga scoring record in just 16 matches
Next article:
FA Cup 2018-19: Draw, fixtures, results & guide to each round
Next article:
Orleans 1 Paris Saint-Germain 2: Super sub Diaby sends holders through
Close