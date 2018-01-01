Nigeria lose Copa Coca-Cola title to Kenya

Kenya was crowned COPA Coca-Cola Africa Cup champion following a dramatic penalty triumph over Nigeria in a pulsating finale at the Afraha Stadium in Nakuru, Kenya.

Nigeria had beaten Zimbabwe, South Africa and Botswana to reach the finals of the tournament. The Nigeria-Kenya match was a gruelling 90-minute match, with racy attacks by Omodara Olamilekan, Omeke Jerry and Gift Williams.

The tightly fought match however ended in a stalemate. Kenya was to break free and prove triumphant in the subsequent penalty shootout.

Notwithstanding it’s second place overall, Nigeria leaves Kenya with its head high, having played impressive fast-paced football throughout the tournament and seen JOmeke pick up the MVP award for a string of fantastic performances throughout the tournament.