Nigeria legend Yobo pens touching tribute to late Shuaibu Amodu

The former national coach passed away four years ago and the Super Eagles great took to social media to remember the deceased

Joseph Yobo paid tribute to former coach Shuaibu Amodu, who passed away on this day four years ago, with a moving post on social media.

Amodu passed away in his sleep having complained of chest pains the previous night at the age of 58 – three days after the demise of Stephen Keshi, who was his assistant at the 2002 in Mali.

The seasoned tactician first handled the Super Eagles in 1994 and his first game was a 1-0 defeat to in an international friendly at Wembley.

Yobo made his international bow against Zambia on March 2001 under Amodu, before getting to captain the three-time African champions in his third cap against Namibia.

Even after retirement, both shared a bond and the deceased was instrumental in the former Olympique , and defender’s star-studded testimonial in 2016.

Wednesday marks the anniversary of Amodu’s passing and the Super Eagles’ assistant coach took to social media to pen an emotional message to his former international coach.

“Rest on coach Shuaibu Amodu. We lost this great man barely three days after coach [Stephen] Keshi,” Yobo wrote on Instagram.

“This was very tough to take; I was devastated because he was more than just a coach to me.

“Coach Amodu was a father-figure; he was my go-to anytime I was in doubt and needed clarity or support. You're greatly missed Coachee, continue to rest in peace.

The six-time Nigeria boss won the Federation Cup titles with Gboko’s BBC Lions and El Kanemi Warriors before a short spell with 's .

With Jo Bonfrere getting axed in the thick of the country’s 2002 World Cup qualification campaign, Amodu was called upon and he qualified the Super Eagles for the global football showpiece in and .

Nevertheless, he was kicked out after leading the country to a third-place finish at the 2002 Afcon in Mali.

On April 10, 2008, he was recalled to handle the African powerhouse alongside Daniel Amokachi, Alloy Agu and Fatai Amoo with the task of qualifying the country for the 2010 Fifa World Cup in South Africa.

Again, he delivered but was fired after the Super Eagles settled for bronze at the 2010 Afcon in Angola.

In May 2013, he was appointed as technical director of Nigeria’s national teams.