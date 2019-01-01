Nigeria legend Jay-Jay Okocha reportedly issued arrest warrant over tax fraud

The former PSG and Hull City midfielder reportedly failed to appear in court despite being summoned for not paying his income tax

Jay-Jay Okocha has reportedly been issued an arrest warrant by a Lagos State High Court following his resistance to appear before the court to defend himself over allegations of tax fraud.

According to local reports including the Premium Times, the state through its prosecutor, Jide Martins, filed charges against the former Wanderers star in June 2017 for the non-payment of his tax and non-remittance of his income returns.

The suit, thereafter, began in October 2017 with the 45-year-old failing to appear before the court on several occasions leading to another adjournment until April 11.

Earlier this year, Okocha had been issued a bench warrant of arrest on January 29 which was not affected in the last hearing scheduled for February 19.

Following the recent negligence, the court ordered that the arrest should be executed before the next court hearing slated for April.

Okocha, a former captain of the Super Eagles, enjoyed an illustrious playing career at both club and national level before hanging up his boots in 2008.

The seven-time Nigerian Footballer of the Year played a key role in the country's triumph at the Atlanta '94 Olympics .