Nigeria legend Ayegbeni becomes Interwetten ambassador

The Super Eagles’ great has been announced as the ambassador of the online gaming outfit.

Former and star Yakubu Ayegbeni has been named as an ambassador of online gaming pioneer Interwetten.

252 games and 95 goals in the Premier League, 57 international also boasts of 21 goals for the Super Eagles.

Founded thirty years ago, Interwetten announced its entry into the Nigerian market in March 2020 - a significant milestone for the company.

And the signing of the FIFA ambassador, ‘Yak’, he will now be integrated into all advertising activities, Interwetten shows its commitment to Nigeria as a major market for the company.

It is the first time in its history the outfit will partner with an official ambassador on this large scale. Yakubu will feature in communications throughout Nigeria, including major print and online advertising. In addition, a unique betting feature called “Yakubu Tip" will feature on social media and interwetten.ng each week.

The signing marks an important step for the online gaming body as it shows their intent to be in Nigeria for the long-term.

“When choosing my partners, it is really important to me that the chemistry is right and that was immediately obvious after the first talks,” said the ex-Portsmouth and star.

“Interwetten has been a reliable and serious partner in sports for decades, in countries all over Europe. It will be a very exciting partnership and homecoming for me too!”

In the same dimension, Dominik Beier - speaker of the board at Interwetten say with the former striker’s involvement, it would be a gateway to expressing the excellence of Nigerian fans.

“We are very happy that with Yak we can embrace great things. The passion for football is enormous in Nigeria, footballers are idols,” said Beier.

“It was therefore clear to us that, for the first time in the history of the company, we would be looking to partner with a former Nigerian professional footballer as our official ambassador.

“In Yakubu, we feel we have found that perfect partner and look forward to experiencing the excellence of Nigerian football fans for ourselves.

“We want to ensure that our customers in Nigeria receive the highest quality product, so we were also looking for someone who had set an example of this during his career. We are just at the beginning of a long journey in Nigeria, now it really starts”