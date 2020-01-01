Nigeria invitee Yakubu leaks three as SKF Sered bow to FC Nitra

Few days after earning his maiden Super Eagles call-up, the goalkeeper was beaten three times as Peter Lerant’s team were brushed aside on Saturday

Newly invited Super Eagles goalkeeper Mathew Yakubu conceded three goals as SKF Sered crumbled 3-0 away at FC Nitra in Saturday’s Slovakia topflight game.

The 21-year-old is one of the three shot-stoppers invited by the three-time African champions for October’s friendlies against and .

Sered went to Stadion pod Zoborom on the back of eight games without defeat, however, they put up an abysmal showing to crumble against Gergely Geri’s side.

Yakubu conceded the first goal two minutes into the game after fumbling a long-range shot from Slovak midfielder Martin Adamec.

On the stroke of half time, Michal Fasko’s team turned in a close range shot past the goalkeeper after receiving a pass from Adamac as the hosts went into the half-time break with a two-goal advantage.

In the 52nd minute, the Nigerian was the culprit for his side’s third goal having fouled a goal-bound Nikola Gataric. That earned him a caution from referee Adam Somolani, while Fasko converted the resulting penalty to complete his brace of the night.

Despite a late rally from the visitors, they were unable to rescue themselves from their second defeat of the season.

Yakubu was in action from start to finish for Sered alongside Senegalese defender Tidiane Ba, while his compatriot Bankole Adekuoroye was not considered for selection by manager Peter Lerant.

Following this defeat, they drop to fourth in the Fortuna Liga table having accrued 12 points from eight games, while Nitra are fifth from the same number of outings.

His team would be hoping to return to winning ways when they host struggling Zemplin Michalovce on October 3, 2020.

Yakubu had expressed his delight following his first call-up to Gernot Rohr’s squad.

“It’s a thing of joy to me, it really shows that I’m really working hard and things are going well,” he told Brila FM.

“So, I will continue to do my best when I go to the camp, work together to achieve the goal and aim [of the country].”

Apart from him, Ventspils’ Dele Alampasu and Sparta Rotterdam’s Maduka Okoye are the other goalkeepers invited for the game billed for .