Nigeria invited to play in maiden Basque Country Women's Cup

The African champions are expected to participate in the inaugural edition of the invitational tournament next month in Spain

Nigeria's women's national team have been invited to play in the 2021 Basque Country International Women's Cup next month in Spain.

The Super Falcons would compete alongside three sides in the four-team invitational tournament, which also features hosts Euskal Selekzioa, Venezuela and Argentina.

The West African side are the only African team expected to participate in the inaugural edition to be held from April 8-13 taking place in Bilbao, Spain.

🏆 𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐪𝐮𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐖𝐨𝐦𝐞𝐧´𝐬 𝐂𝐮𝐩 🏆



🗓 Apirilak 8-11 Abril



👉 Euskal Selekzioa

👉 Argentina

👉 Nigeria

👉 Venezuela pic.twitter.com/aTld2XLlE6 — Euskadiko Futbol Federakundea - Federación Vasca (@EFF_FVF) March 30, 2021

Following Tuesday's announcement, the Nigeria Football Federation is yet to confirm the Falcons' participation and announce their roster for the five-day tournament.

Should Nigeria compete, this will be the second international outing in 2021 following the historic successful campaign at the Turkish Women's Cup in February.

In Antalya, they defeated CSKA Moscow 1-0, and Uzbekistan by the same scoreline before whitewashing Equatorial Guinea 9-0, scoring 11 goals overall without conceding one.

The upcoming tournament will also mark the Super Falcons' second outing under the watch of new tactician Randy Waldrum, who was appointed as Thomas Dennerby's replacement last October.

With the Africa Women's Cup of Nations qualifiers around the corner, the Super Falcons will gear up for the series in a bid to retain their African crown and qualify for the ninth World Cup in 2023.

In the fixtures, the Nigerians would face Argentina in a knockout semi-final encounter in Zubieta on April 8, while hosts Euskal Selekzioa will slug it out with Venezuela in Lezama on the same day.

Winners of the two semi-final encounters will battle in the final for the inaugural title on April 11 in Zubieta, while the losers will lock horns for the third-place spot 24 hours earlier in Lezama.