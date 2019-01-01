Nigeria intensify preparation for Brazil friendly
Nigeria have intensified preparation for their international friendly against Brazil on Sunday.
The Super Eagles had their first training session on Friday morning and all 21 players in camp took part.
The three-time African champions were welcomed by selected children from different sports academies in Singapore.
Selected Children from different Sports academies in Singapore were on hand to welcome us to training. #SoarSuperEagles #Team9jaStrong #BRANGA pic.twitter.com/2aBXoLq6Nr— 🇳🇬 Super Eagles (@NGSuperEagles) October 11, 2019
Later in the evening, Gernot Rohr’s men gathered for their second training session as they continued their build-up to the game.
Happening now. We are currently training at the Bukit Gombak Stadium...#BRANGA #SoarSuperEagles #Team9jaStrong. pic.twitter.com/asODESc2NF— 🇳🇬 Super Eagles (@NGSuperEagles) October 11, 2019
Ready! #SoarSuperEagles #Team9jaStrong #BRANGA pic.twitter.com/AaWAk6POOt— 🇳🇬 Super Eagles (@NGSuperEagles) October 12, 2019
Earlier, Stoke City midfielder Oghenekaro Etebo had reportedly pulled out of the game owing to personal reasons.
The Super Eagles will hope to upset the five-time world champions when they meet at National Stadium in Singapore.
The West Africans’ only encounter with the South Americans in 2003 in Abuja ended in a 3-0 defeat against the Super Eagles.