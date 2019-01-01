Nigeria intensify preparation for Brazil friendly

The Super Eagles had two training sessions on Friday as they continued their quest to clinch their first ever win against the South Americans

have intensified preparation for their international friendly against on Sunday.

The Super Eagles had their first training session on Friday morning and all 21 players in camp took part.

The three-time African champions were welcomed by selected children from different sports academies in Singapore.

Selected Children from different Sports academies in Singapore were on hand to welcome us to training. #SoarSuperEagles #Team9jaStrong #BRANGA pic.twitter.com/2aBXoLq6Nr — 🇳🇬 Super Eagles (@NGSuperEagles) October 11, 2019

Later in the evening, Gernot Rohr’s men gathered for their second training session as they continued their build-up to the game.

Earlier, midfielder Oghenekaro Etebo had reportedly pulled out of the game owing to personal reasons.

The Super Eagles will hope to upset the five-time world champions when they meet at National Stadium in Singapore.

The West Africans’ only encounter with the South Americans in 2003 in Abuja ended in a 3-0 defeat against the Super Eagles.