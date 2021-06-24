Nigeria government approves allocation of houses to 1994 Afcon winning squad

27 years after their triumph in Tunis, the former Super Eagles have been duly rewarded for their successful outing on the continent

Nigeria President, Muhammadu Buhari has approved the allocation of houses to the victorious Super Eagles squad that won the 1994 Africa Cup of Nations in Tunisia.

According to a statement from the presidency, each of the players including the deceased will get a 3-bedroom house each in their preferred state.

Nigeria won the 1994 tournament at the Stade El Menzah with former Barcelona striker Emmanuel Amuneke scoring a brace that powered Clemens Westerhof's men to a 2-1 comeback win over Zambia.

The triumph was the Super Eagles’ second Afcon title, after their maiden success in 1980 and their last was in 2013 when they won it in South Africa.

“President Muhammadu Buhari has approved allocation of 3-bedroom houses to the Super Eagles Squad that won the African Cup of Nations in Tunis, Tunisia, in 1994, making real a promise by the Federal Government,” read the statement.

“Following a memo by Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola, the President approved the allocations in their states of preference, noting that six players and three technical crews received their houses already.

“The players are: Peter Rufai, Alloy Agu, Ike Shorounmu, Uche Okechukwu, Samson Siasia, Efan Ekoku, Sunday Oliseh, Benedict Iroha, Isaac Semitoje, Mutiu Adepoju, Emmanuel Amunike, Victor Ikpeba, Austin Eguavoen and Wilfred Agbonavbare (Deceased).

“Others are: Uche Okafor (Deceased), Thompson Oliha (Deceased), Stephen Keshi (Deceased), Christian Chukwu, Dr Akin Amao, Stephen Edema, Col. A Asielue and B. Aromasodun.”

Following the delayed fulfillment of the government’s promise, Gernot Rohr’s will be inspired to aim for victory when Nigeria battle for supremacy in Cameroon next year.

The Super Eagles’ most recent success in the continental showpiece came in 2019 when they went home with bronze medals after a 1-0 victory over Tunisia in the third-place game.