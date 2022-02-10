Nigeria, Ghana, Senegal and Africa's positions in Fifa World Rankings revealed

Nigeria, South Africa, Senegal and Ghana suffered contrasting fortunes according to the February rankings released by the Federation of International Football Association on Thursday.

The ratings for the month under review was strongly impacted by the recently concluded Africa Cup of Nations staged in Cameroon.

Despite winning all their group matches, three-time African kings Super Eagles crashed out in the Round of 16 after a 1-0 defeat to Tunisia.

Even at that, they climbed to fifth on the continent and occupy 32nd spot globally after amassing 1509 points.

For the Black Stars – who failed in their bid to land a fifth Afcon crown after crashing out in the group stage - dropped to 11th place in Africa and 61st in the world.

Bafana Bafana missed out on the biennial African football showpiece, yet they still retain their 13th place in Africa and no. 68 in the world.

Another Afcon absentee Kenya moved southward to be ranked as the 23rd best football playing nation in Africa and no. 103 globally.

Reigning African champions Senegal are ranked first in Africa and 18th in the world with 1587 points, while Morocco's Atlas Lions - who crashed out in the quarter-final - remain 28th globally and second in Africa after accruing 1547 points.

Afcon 2021 hosts Cameroon are 38th in the world, while reigning African champions and Fifa Arab Cup kings Algeria are now ranked 43rd globally and seventh on the continent.

Seven-time African champions Egypt finished second after losing to the Lions of Teranga on penalties. They soared to the fourth spot in Africa and are rated number 34 in the world.

Mali, Cote d’Ivoire and Burkina Faso are some of the countries who benefitted from recently completed championship as they are ranked eighth, ninth and tenth respectively on the continent.

Unsurprisingly, the biggest move of February was by Gambia (125, + 25), the Scorpions climbed 25 places courtesy of their run to the last eight at Afcon.

Article continues below

Elsewhere, Equatorial Guinea moved 15 places and are now in the Top 100. Other notable rises were those of Malawi (119, + 10) and Gabon (82, + 7). For their part, Mali (48, + 5) made gains, and broke into the Top 50.

Overall, Belgium still occupy the top spot in the world ahead of Brazil (2, unchanged) and France (3, unchanged).

The next Fifa/Coca-Cola World Rankings will be published on 31 March 2022.