Nigeria, Ghana battle for a place in 2022 Fifa World Cup

Super Eagles and Black Stars will reignite their age-long rivalry in a much-anticipated double Fifa World Cup qualifiers playoff this March.

Football fans in Nigeria can look forward to the first leg of this classic rivalry on Friday, March 25 2022, at 8:30 pm live on SuperSport, DStv Channel 203 and GOtv Channel 38.

Speaking ahead of the qualifying games, Chief Executive Officer, MultiChoice Nigeria, John Ugbe said, “The Fifa World Cup is football’s biggest event featuring the best players and national teams. We will be broadcasting the crucial qualifying matches between Ghana and Nigeria and more live on our SuperSport channels on DStv and GOtv, as we gear up for our unrivalled coverage of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. This once again exemplifies our commitment to providing our customers with the best football content.”

The 71-year-old rivalry between these two African football champions will continue with an opening leg at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Friday night. Whatever the result would be, the Super Eagles will be determined to produce a masterpiece in the second leg on Tuesday, March 29 2022, in Abuja to seal their place at the World Cup.

Kelechi Iheanacho and Victor Osimhen will lead the line for the Super Eagles as they chase another World cup appearance. Napoli’s Osimhen has been very impressive for his Italian side this season, scoring 15 goals in all competitions (11 goals in Serie A and four Europa League goals).

Super Eagles crashed out of the 2021 Africa of Cup of Nations earlier this year with a 1- nil defeat in the knockout stage against Tunisia, after an impressive campaign in the group stage. While the Black Stars failed to progress to the knockout stage after a shocking defeat of 3-2 to Comoros in the group stage.

