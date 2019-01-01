Nigeria forward Uchendu on target as Sporting Braga thrash CL Benfica

The Super Falcons striker found the back of the net as Miguel Santos' ladies maintained their winning run this season

Chinaza Uchendu was on the scoresheet as Braga secured an emphatic 4-0 win over CL in the Portuguese Liga BPI encounter on Sunday.

The international, who was on target in Braga's 5-1 victory over Maritimo a month ago, was in fine form to add to her goal tally and helped her side extend their winning streak this season.

The 21-year-old doubled the advantage for the hosts two minutes after Agata Pimenta's opener just four minutes into the encounter.

⚽ | GOOOOOLO - GOAL



6' Está feito o segundo das Gverreiras do Minho! Após um cruzamento perfeito de Shade Pratt, Uchendu encostou para o fundo das redes! 😍 #LigaBPI | #SCBCFB | 2-0 | #VãoTerDeContarConnosco | pic.twitter.com/7XjaRxSgyF — SC Braga (@SCBragaOficial) October 20, 2019

Second-half strikes from Hannah Keane and Diana Gomes ensured Miguel Santos' ladies secured their third win in a row at home.

The Super Falcons forward, who was in action for 68 minutes before being replaced by Francisca Cardoso, has now scored three goals in four games for Braga.

's Farida Machia played the last 10 minutes of the match after opening goal scorer Regina Pereira.

The victory moves Braga to third on the Portuguese top-flight log with nine points from four games this season. They will take on seventh-placed Albergaria in their next contest on Sunday.