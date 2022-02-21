Nigeria forward Lookman bemoans Leicester City's loss to Wolves

Nigeria forward Ademola Lookman has claimed it is a shame Leicester City did not get three points against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday.

Lookman scored for the Foxes in their 2-1 defeat at Molineux and he believes they deserved to have emerged as winners given the display they produced.

"We are very disappointed and obviously, we dominated the game in the first and second half but it is now upon us going forward and putting this game behind us. It is not the result we wanted but we will keep on working," Lookman said in his post-match interview.

"Our performance today [Sunday] was very good but it is a shame that we could not get the three points that I think we deserved.

"We need to keep our heads up and I would say in football, the games come quickly and were unfortunate today [Sunday] but we have got our next fixture coming and we need to put it right."

Meanwhile, Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers agreed with Lookman that they deserved to get a victory.

"We didn’t deserve that," Rodgers told LCFC TV. "I thought, with our play, we carried on from the midweek with our football. We got through the pitch quickly. We created opportunities and got into good areas, but just didn’t quite make it count. With their two shots on goal, they scored.

"Then, our football, we played through them really, really well. No complaints. The goals, we’re disappointed with. We could put more pressure on outside the box to stop the shot, especially the second one, but the players gave everything. The spirit was there. Some of the football was terrific."

Rodgers further claimed he felt that they won the match despite the result showing otherwise.

"I said to the players afterward, for me, we’ve won games this year and I haven’t enjoyed watching us play," he added.

"The game is about winning but it’s also about performing and I think when we can perform consistently, play with that confidence that we did – against a team that has done really well this year who are defensively hard to break down – we got into some really dangerous areas continuously.

"As the confidence returns, our game’s returning. Eventually, in time, we’ll get back to our top level."

Next for Lookman and Leicester City is a Uefa Europa Conference League Cup tie against Randers on February 24.