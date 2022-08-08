Nigeria forward Dessers confirms talks to transfer from KRC Genk to US Cremonese

The 27-year-old Super Eagle has opened up on his decision to leave the Belgian outfit for Italy's Serie A

Nigeria international Cyriel Dessers has revealed an imminent departure from KRC Genk is looming with the club already negotiating with promoted Serie A outfit US Cremonese.

The 27-year-old Super Eagle has started the season on high with the Smurfs but after their Belgian Pro League fixture against KAS Eupen on Saturday, he confirmed he had waved goodbye to the fans.

“Have I just said goodbye to the fans? Yes, maybe a little,” Dessers told the media as quoted by the Punch.

“I think it’s no secret that a transfer is close. Cremonese and Genk are negotiating. It’s getting very close now. “A top competition has always been my dream. I have never hidden that."

Dessers further explained why he was leaving Genk for a new challenge.

“If I stayed in Genk, I might be able to compete for the top scorer title, but I’m ready for something new. I played football in Belgium and the Netherlands and saw all the stadiums and teams there. I came in second and third," added Dessers.

“The only thing missing here is a title, but I didn’t feel like there was much of a stretch. Soon I’ll be 28 too."

Dessers, who last season played for Feyenoord on loan, discussed why he was moving to Cremonese despite a host of other European clubs interested in his signature.

“That many people have their doubts about Cremonese? I won’t be competing for the title, no. I think I’m showing that I’m versatile enough," he continued.

“For me, it was important to be the first striker somewhere.

"I didn’t want to go to all those beautiful stadiums as a tourist. I want to play effectively and prove myself.”

Cremonese will kick off their top-flight campaign with an away game against Fiorentina at Stadio Artemio Franchi on Sunday.