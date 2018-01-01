Nigeria foes, South Korea announce squad for China Invitational Cup

Coach Yoon Duck- soo announced his squad to face Nigeria at the invitational competition scheduled to be held next month in China

South Korea Football Association has confirmed their 26-woman squad for the 2019 China Invitational Women's Cup to be held in China in January 2019.

Coach Yoon Duck-soo's ladies are set to compete in the four-nation invitational tournament scheduled to be held from January 17-20, 2019 in Meizhou, China.

The tournament, which comprises of hosts China, Romania and Nigeria will set the preparation tone for its campaign at next summer's showpiece in France.

The squad comprising of three goalkeepers, nine defenders, nine midfielders and five strikers have all key players including the country's 2018 Women Player of the Year Jang Sikki.

Other usual suspects listed are Joo Sung Hyun, Jae Soon Lee and newbie Park Silla from Gyeongju, while Min-ji and Kang Yul-mi are returning to the folds after a year absence.

"We will focus on examining the condition of the players and raising the team's organization," coach Yoon Duck-soo told media.

I have a chance to get to see Nigeria, and I want to make a good result because they are our opponent, who we must win in the Women's World Cup.

The 26-player team will also execute the Australia Invitational Cup, which will feature New Zealand, Argentina and hosts at the event billed to hold from February 28 to March 6, 2019.

South Korea women side are expected to converge at the NFC in Paju on January 10 before their trip to China.

SOUTH KOREA 26-WOMAN SQUAD

Goalkeepers: Yoon Young-gyu (Gyeongju), Kanggae (Gumi Sports Toto), Information (Hwacheon KSPO)

Defenders: Kim Hye Ri, Shin Hyung Young, Im Sunju, Jang Sik Ki (Incheon Hyundai Steel), Jeong Young Ae, Park Sera (Lee Gyeongju Kwon Suwon) Toto)

Midfielders: Lee Young-joo, Isom-han, Han Chul-lin (Incheon Hyundai Steel), Kang Yoo Mi, former Autumn (Kwon Chun Kwon) Ianaka)

Forwards: Lee Kum Min (Gyeongju Hwisoo Won), Son Hwa Yeon (Changyeong WFC), Jeongseol Bin (Incheon Hyundai Steel), Ji So Yeon (Chelsea Lady's)