Nigeria foes, Ghana U17 girls lose to U20 team in friendly

The Black Maidens bowed narrowly to the Black Princesses in a seven-goal thriller test match in Cape Coast on Monday

U17 girls suffered a 4-3 defeat to the U20 women's national side in a pre-2020 U17 Women's World Cup qualifier warm-up in Cape Coast on Monday evening.

The Black Maidens were originally scheduled to face West African neigbours in May but the coronavirus situation forced their postponement.



Having rescheduled for October, they must beat Nigeria in their final round of the African qualifiers to earn a ticket to the 2021 Fifa U17 Women's World Cup in .

Ghana hosts the first leg of the final qualifying round between the West African giants at the Cape Coast Stadium, before making a trip to Lagos for the second leg two weeks later.

Ahead of the doubleheader, Ghana has since resumed camp to continue their build-up last month but bowed in their first friendly against the Black Princesses.

African qualifiers' top scorer Ophelia Serwaa Amponsah bagged a brace along with Georgina Aoyem but their efforts were not enough to save them from a defeat against Yusif Bassigi's team.

Milot Abena Pokua's brace and a goal each from Mukarama Abdulai and Doris Boaduwaa condemned Bala Nuhu's side at the Robert Mensah Sports Stadium.

The Maidens are hoping to continue with their fine record as the only African nation to have secured qualification for all editions of the U17 event since its inception.

It is the first time Ghana and Nigeria will be meeting at the U17 level and coach Nuhu will hope to put up a formidable side to upset their West African rivals.

On Nigeria's part, they are bidding to make a return to the competition after missing out on a qualification ticket for the first time at the expense of two years ago.