Nigeria foes, Austria name squad for Cyprus Women's Cup

Coach Dominik Thalhammer has announced her final list to face Nigeria in the women's football event opener in Cyprus

Arsenal's Viktoria Schnaderbeck has been excused from Austria squad for February's Cyprus Women's Cup due to injury.

Schnaderbeck, the team's captain, was among the notable absentees as coach Dominik Thalhammer named a 21-player squad for the team's fourth appearance at the tournament.

Aside from Schnadebeck, Hoffenheim's Katharina Naschenweng and Wacker Innsbruck's Jasmin Pal were ruled out for injury.

New entrants are the trio of Melissa Abiral, Celina Degen and Elisabeth Mayr while Lisa Makas returns after she recovered from a knee injury.

Austria will take on African champions Nigeria in their opening Group C encounter on February 27 at the AEK Arena, Belgium on March 1 at Antonis P and Slovakia on March 4 at the GSZ Stadium.

Thalhammer, whose side are ranked 23rd in the world will be hoping they ease past their opponents, all of whom are ranked below Fifa top 30, except Belgium.

"We want to use the tournament as in previous years to further optimize our game idea and to give young players time to work in," the gaffer said in Austria's FA release.

"The Cyprus Women's Cup gives us the opportunity to try new things and to take even higher risks at top level."



AUSTRIA'S CYPRUS' WOMEN'S CUP SQUAD

GOALKEEPERS: Abriral Melissa (SKN St. Pölten), Gurtner Andrea (SKV Altenmarkt), Zinsberger Manuela (Bayern Munich)

DEFENDERS: Aschauer Verena (1st FFC Frankfurt), Kircherger Virginia (SC Freiburg), Schiechtl Katharina (SV Werder Bremen), Weilharter Yvonne (SK Sturm Graz), Wenninger Carina (FC Bayern Munich), Wienroither Laura (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim)

MIDFIELDERS: Degen Celina (SK Sturm Graz), Dunst Barbara (MSV Duisburg), Eder Jasmin (SKN St. Pölten), Feiersinger Laura (1st FFC Frankfurt) , Hickelsberger Filler Julia (SKN St. Pölten), Prohaska Nadine (SC Sand), Puntigam Sarah (Montpellier HSC), Zadrazil Sarah [1st FFC Turbine Potsdam]

FORWARDS: Billa Nicole (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim), Burger Nina (SC Sand), Mayr Elisabeth (Bayer 04 Leverkusen), Pinther Viktoria (SC Sand)