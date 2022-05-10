Nigeria fans question why Osimhen was omitted from Super Eagles squad for Mexico & Ecuador friendlies

Nigeria fans have questioned the omission of Napoli striker Victor Osimhen and his Leicester City counterpart Kelechi Iheanacho from the Super Eagles squad that will face Mexico and Ecuador in friendly matches in the United States of America later this month.

The 30-man squad comprises both local and foreign-based players but there was no room for Osimhen and Iheanacho, to the dismay of fans online.

“And where is Victor [Osimhen] and [Tyronne] Ebuehi?” posed @ash_AMARcocoa. He added: “Do Super Eagles still have a coach?”

“Why is Osimhen not invited? The keepers, no [Francis] Uzoho why” @IgebinaA also asked.

“No Uzoho? No Osimhen? No Iheanacho? I don't gerrit [get it],” replied @iyke_nwabuko while @onyiemmanuel, perhaps not aware that Wilfred Ndidi is injured, asked, “What about Iheanacho and Ndidi?”

Others questioned why veteran striker Ahmed Musa, among others, were included in the squad.

“They invited Shehu Abdulahi after his horrible showing at World Cup qualifiers. When will Musa retire for God's sake. I thought he said he won't play at the Afcon again,” wondered @mykiechuks.

“Seriously with the World Cup spot lost, we should move on from Ahmed Musa. We have better wingers than him and younger talents to improve on,” observed @CynicBaine.

“What is Ahmad Musa still doing in the squad? We should be thinking of growing the future team,” commented @D_truthmachine.

A section of fans were happy with the inclusion of some home-based players.

“Those home-based players are better than most of the foreign-based. Just watch the match and confirm it,” added @mykiechuks.

Some supporters wondered how the Nigeria Football Federation came up with the squad given the Super Eagles still do not have a coach since the sacking of Augustine Eguavoen in March.

“Dear NFF, if we have no coach or interim coach, who compiled the list?” posed @NoErrors01.

He went on: “If one will be appointed before the game, does that mean he’ll be starting work with imposed players? Or will the NFF president lead the players for this game?”

Other supporters wondered why another Kelechi was also not invited.

“No matter what, Kelechi Nwakali should have made this list,” replied @dhejee002. “Lad always put his 100 per cent every damn time he’s called upon.”

It was not immediately known why Osimhen, who has scored 17 goals for Napoli this campaign, was not invited as the Super Eagles seek to return to winning ways following their loss to Ghana in the World Cup playoffs in March.

The invited team is still a star-studded squad as it includes regulars William Troost-Ekong of Watford and Rangers’ trio Leon Balogun, Calvin Bassey and Joseph Ayodele-Aribo.

Feyenoord striker Cyriel Dessers, who has been in terrific form this season, scoring 17 goals for the Eredivisie side is also among them.

Nigeria will face Mexico at the AT & T Stadium in Dallas, Texas on May 28 before taking on Ecuador in New Jersey on June 3.