Nigeria face Egypt in Africa Beach Soccer Cup of Nations semi-final
Nigeria face hosts Egypt in the semi-final of the Africa Beach Soccer Cup of Nations on Wednesday at the Laguna Vista Stadium, Sharm El Sheikh.
The Sand Eagles finished second in Group B and will now lock horns with the Egyptians who were Group A winners.
📣Here is tomorrow's schedule for the #BSAFCON2018 :
🏟️Laguna Vista Stadium, Sharm el Sheikh, Egypt
Madagascar🇲🇬🆚🇹🇿Tanzania @Tanfootball at 12:00 LT, 10:00 GMT @Libya_FA 🇱🇾🆚🇨🇮CIV @FIFCI_tweet at 13:15 LT, 11:15 GMT@Pharaohs Egypt 🇪🇬🆚🇳🇬Nigeria @thenff at 14:30 LT, 12:30 GMT pic.twitter.com/hOQS6dH1eB— CAF (@CAF_Online) December 11, 2018
Nigeria made a losing start to the competition after bowing down to Senegal, before clawing back with victories over Libya (6-3) and Tanzania (4-2) to qualify.
For their own part, the host nation made it three wins out of three thanks to wins over Morocco (6-1), Madagascar (4-2) and Cote d’Ivoire (10-3).
Victory for either country will hand them a ticket to take part in the 2019 Fifa Beach Soccer World Cup slated for Paraguay.
In the other semi-final pairing, favourites Senegal slug it out with Morocco for a place in the final.