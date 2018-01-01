Nigeria face Egypt in Africa Beach Soccer Cup of Nations semi-final

A win for the Sand Eagles will see them book a place in the 2019 Fifa Beach Soccer World Cup in Paraguay

Nigeria face hosts Egypt in the semi-final of the Africa Beach Soccer Cup of Nations on Wednesday at the Laguna Vista Stadium, Sharm El Sheikh.

The Sand Eagles finished second in Group B and will now lock horns with the Egyptians who were Group A winners.

Nigeria made a losing start to the competition after bowing down to Senegal, before clawing back with victories over Libya (6-3) and Tanzania (4-2) to qualify.

For their own part, the host nation made it three wins out of three thanks to wins over Morocco (6-1), Madagascar (4-2) and Cote d’Ivoire (10-3).

Victory for either country will hand them a ticket to take part in the 2019 Fifa Beach Soccer World Cup slated for Paraguay.

In the other semi-final pairing, favourites Senegal slug it out with Morocco for a place in the final.