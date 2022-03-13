Nigeria’s Dessers strikes late to hand Feyenoord victory over PEC Zwolle

Nigeria international Cyriel Dessers struck a late goal that handed Feyenoord a 2-1 victory over PEC Zwolle in an Eredivisie match on Sunday at Mac Park Stadium.

The game was destined for a 1-1 draw, but the Nigerian forward scored late in the second half to help his side collect maximum points against their bottom-placed rivals.

PEC Zwolle took the lead in the second minute of added time in the first half when Bram van Polen found the back of the net.

Luis Sinisterra – with an assist from Bryan Linssen - equalised for Feyenoord in the 67th minute. Dessers scored in the 89th minute to stun the home side and hand maximum points to the away team, who now boast 52 points from 25 games.

Apart from losing the game, PEC Zwolle saw three of their players booked - Thomas van den Belt, Maikel van der Werff, and Yuta Nakayama received yellow cards in the 14th, 71st, and 87th minutes, respectively.

Article continues below

On Dessers' side, only Orkun Kokcu received a yellow card in the 53rd minute.

Dessers was among the players who were substituted as Feyenoord made changes. Jens Walemark came on for Reiss Nelson in the 55th minute, before Jens Toornstra and Linssen replaced Guus Til and Lutsharel Geertruida, respectively, ten minutes later.

In the second minute of added time, Dessers paved the way for Marcus Pedersen. PEC Zwolle made just one change when Kenneth Paal came on for Algeria’s Oussama Darfalou in the 31st minute.