Nigeria confirm 23-man squad for Mexico friendly, four players dropped

After three days of preliminary training in Abuja, the NFF have released the names of players who made the final cut for the US trip

NFF technical director Austin Eguavoen has submitted his final 23-man squad list for the Super Eagles’ international friendly against Mexico on July 4.

The home-based players will take part in the match at the Los Angeles Coliseum due to the unavailability of Gernot Rohr’s regular side, who are preparing for their respective clubs' pre-season.

An initial list of players was announced on Sunday and they started camping at Serob Legacy Hotel on Tuesday with training sessions at the Fifa Goal project in the Moshood Abiola National Stadium.

After having a glimpse of the players’ performances, Eguavoen - who will take charge of coaching duties alongside Paul Aigbogun - has reduced the squad to 23 players.

The released players are Rivers United defender Ifeanyi Anaemena, Kwara United’s Christopher Nwaeze, Enyimba midfielder Ekundayo Ojo and PKE FC’s Shaibu Suleman.

Meanwhile, Rangers striker Chinonso Ezekwe won’t be making the trip to California after he left the camp to secure a transfer abroad.

The players visited the US embassy in Abuja earlier on Friday and they are scheduled to leave Nigeria on Wednesday.

Mexico, however, have named a strong 45-man squad for the match, with Napoli winger Hirving Lozano, Porto's Jesus Corona and Real Betis' Andres Guardado all included.

The two countries have previously played each other five times with their last three encounters ending in draws.

The Super Eagles are yet to win any of their meeting with El Tri and their last defeat came at the 1995 Fifa Confederation Cup in Riyadh. The North Americans won 5-4 on penalties after a 1-1 draw at the end of extra-time.

Nigeria squad:

Goalkeepers: Ikechukwu Ezenwa (Heartland FC); John Noble (Enyimba FC); Nwabali Stanley Bobo (Lobi Stars)

Defenders: Olisa Ndah (Akwa United); Adekunle Adeleke (Abia Warriors); Tope Olusesi (Rangers International); Imoh Obot (Enyimba FC); Tebo Franklin Degaulle (Nasarawa United); Lawal Oriyomi Murtala (Kwara United); Enyinnaya Kazie (Rivers United)

Midfielders: Anthony Shimaga (Rangers International); Seth Mayi (Akwa United); Uche Onwuasonaya (Plateau United); Samuel Nnoshiri (Katsina United)

Forwards: Anayo Iwuala (Enyimba FC); Stephen Jude (Kwara United); Ibrahim Olawoyin (Rangers International); Charles Ashimene (Akwa United); Auwalu Ali Malam (Kano Pillars); Nenrot Emmanuel (Plateau United); Abdulmutalif Sanusi (Katsina United); Sunday Adetunji(Rivers United); Mohammed Zulkifilu (Plateau United).