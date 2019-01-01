Nigeria commence final Women's World Cup preparation in Austria

The Super Falcons have begun their two-week camp in Austria, and their final squad should be chosen on Friday

The women's side is in to commence their final phase of preparations for next month's Fifa Women's World Cup in .

The Super Falcons delegation, who left Nigeria on Monday landed in Vienna en-route Paris on Tuesday afternoon by 3 pm.

A delegation of nine players and officials from Abuja joined nine foreign-based players at the Vienna airport before travelling three hours to Bad Tatzmannsdorf.

With 19 players in camp already, coach Thomas Dennerby is still expecting eight more players at the Avita Resort on Wednesday.

Article continues below

The team is scheduled to have their first training session on Wednesday morning at the Avita Resort pitch.

On Friday, Dennerby will name his 23-team final squad for the Women's World Cup ahead of the official release of all 24 participating country's squads on May 27 by Fifa.

Nigeria will leave Austria for hosts nation France on Tuesday, June 4, four days before their Group A opener against Norway in .