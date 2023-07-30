Nigeria coach Waldrum views Ireland as 'hardest match' with 2023 Fifa Women's World Cup knockouts in sight

Nigeria coach Randy Waldrum has predicted a “very difficult game” when they meet the Republic of Ireland in their final Group B game on Monday.

WHAT HAPPENED? Ireland are the whipping girls of Group B as they anchor the table after losing 1-0 to co-hosts Australia and 2-1 to Canada. They are already out of contention for the knockout stages of the 2023 Fifa Women's World Cup but Waldrum is refusing to reach much into that ahead of the two sides’ meeting on Monday in Brisbane.

Table-toppers Super Falcons just need a point from the Republic of Ireland to reach the Round of 16.

WHAT WALDRUM SAID: "We have shown we are a better team than number 40 in the world," Waldrum told reporters.

"It is going to be a very difficult game. People may think I am crazy for saying this, but I think it could be our hardest match. Ireland have been a bit unlucky in the first two matches and could have got a result."

"We are not expecting them to lay down because they are going home already, I am expecting to get the best from them and have been very impressed with their team and their organisation."

AND WHAT MORE? Nigeria's heroine in conquering Australia Asisat Oshoala has been a fitness concern in this tournament and Waldrum stressed the importance of managing her playing minutes.

"She is doing much better, we did the right thing by managing her minutes and we might have to do that again in this match,” said Waldrum.

“She will definitely be playing, but we will have to see for how long."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Other African teams have been struggling at the World Cup but Nigeria have been impressive. After opening their campaign with a 0-0 draw against Canada, they went on to upset another much-fancied opponent Australia 3-2 in front of the co-hosts’ dominant crowd.

They are now on the brink of reaching the knockouts for the third time in their World Cup history. Their performances so far could see them fancying going beyond the quarter-finals which is the best they have reached in this tournament.

WHAT NEXT FOR NIGERIA? The Super Falcons now left with a few hours before they engage the Republic of Ireland.