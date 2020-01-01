‘It is important for the spirit of a group’ – Nigeria coach Rohr welcomes five substitutes per match

The Super Eagles coach believes the new amendments to the laws of the game will give teams and coaches more room for tactical adjustments

coach Gernot Rohr has applauded the new rule which allows teams to make five substitutions in a game after the coronavirus crisis is over.

On Friday, the International Football Association Board (IFAB) announced the changes to law three of the game, which involves the players, in order to protect their welfare.

The changes include the approval of five substitutions in a match from the usual three, but they will have three opportunities to make the changes or during half-time.

The rule will apply for the 2022 World Cup qualifiers, while domestic competitions, including leagues which are due to end before December 31, 2020, will confirm if they will adopt the amendments.

In his reaction to the development, Rohr said it brings about many possibilities with more players getting involved in a match and also gives coaches room for more tactical adjustments.

“It gives us new possibilities to change during a match. We were already 18 in the national teams, there were more players on the sidelines than those who could come in, so everyone is involved,” he was quoted as saying by Girondins4ever.

“This is important for the spirit of a group, rather than just three players who can play. The coach can also change much more tactically, but also to avoid injuries.”

The will be the first major football competition in Europe to restart on Saturday since the coronavirus pandemic put football activities on hold in most parts of the world.

The Super Eagles coach is hoping to see the new rule in the German top-flight, and he ponders on making it permanent.

“We have a lot more possibilities, it's a very good measure. Maybe we will even keep it afterwards if that is satisfactory, we never know… The Bundesliga will serve as a test ball to see how it works," he added.

Nigeria were getting ready to host Sierra Leone for their 2021 qualifying match in Benin back in March before Caf suspended the fixture indefinitely due to Covid-19.

The three-time African champions are on top of Group L with six points from two games, following wins against Benin and Lesotho last year.