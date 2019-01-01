Nigeria coach Rohr 'had a good time with Super Eagles but payment of wages a problem'

The 66-year-old coach is nearing the expiry of his contract as Super Eagles handler and he disclosed the steps he is taking to get his unpaid wages

Gernot Rohr has described his time as coach as a bittersweet experience as he awaits the commencement of contract renewal talks by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

Rohr's deal as Super Eagles handler is set to expire in July 2020 but the country's football authority can begin talks for renewal in January.

The German, who was appointed head coach in 2016, last renewed his contract in 2018 after guiding the country to the Fifa World Cup in , but there is a clause that gives him the chance to negotiate with other clubs and national teams immediately after the new year.

The former and Nice manager said he enjoys working with the 'young' Super Eagles team he has groomed but disclosed a tough relationship with the NFF when it comes to payment of bonuses and wages.

“The President of the Nigeria Football Federation has told me that we will sit down in January 2020 for a discussion and the conclusion of the extension of my contract, which runs out on June 30,” Rohr told Inside World Football.

“To be very honest, I have enjoyed the last three years with the national team of Nigeria, because I can see the progress that I have made with the players over this period.

“I think that I have the chance to do something with this group for the 2021 Afcon in and the 2022 World Cup in . The players are young, disciplined and willing to learn. I am very happy with them and my staff. We have formed a strong team, a strong unit.

“But I am surprised that the federation are taking their time to conclude a contract. And to be honest, I am also surprised that when I was given a contract extension after qualifying for the 2018 World Cup, it was only extended until July 2020, which is right in the middle of qualifiers for the 2021 in Cameroon. That is not normal and it is only the federation that can explain the reason for this.

"While I have had a good time with my players and staff over the last three years, I have to say that relations with the administration have not been very easy, especially when it comes to the payment of my wages and that of the bonuses and allowances of my players and staff. There needs to be a lot more respect in this regard."

After guiding the three-time African champions to a third-place finish at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in in July, Rohr disclosed interests from several clubs and national teams but declined due to his commitment to Nigeria.

While interests for his services might grow in the coming weeks, the Gabon and Burkina Faso manager said he awaits NFF president Amaju Pinnick's call for contract renewal talks.

“According to the provisions of my current contract with Nigeria, I am free, from January 1 2020, to enter into a pre-contract agreement with any club or national team, to start work with them on the first of July 2020. That is my right,” the German tactician continued.

“After the Afcon in , I was approached by some national teams but I made it clear that I was still under contract with Nigeria and was happy to continue with my work here.

“I will wait for my conversation with the president of the Nigeria Football Federation in January when he says that we shall arrange a time to sit down and talk. We shall see what happens.”

In an attempt to get his unpaid wages and bonuses, Rohr has been forced to hire the lawyer of legend Eric Cantona, Jean-Jacques Bertrand, who will, in turn, give him time to focus on his job.

Article continues below

“I preferred to get Jean-Jacques involved because it got to a stage that I didn’t want to be speaking to the federation about money all the time. It got tiring… I wanted to take my mind away from money and simply focus on my job and let him deal with the issues off the field," he added.

Rohr has helped Nigeria start their qualification campaign for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations on a high note with back-to-back victories against Benin and Lesotho this month.

The Super Eagles' next Afcon qualifier is scheduled for August 31 against Sierra Leone on home ground.