Nigeria coach Peseiro defends snubbing Orban, Boniface after spending ‘own money visiting them’

Nigeria coach Jose Peseiro has responded to outrage over his decision to drop two in-form players from his squad for the upcoming international match.

Nigeria face Sierra Leone on Sunday

Peseiro has already finalised his squad

But two ommissions have sparked debate

WHAT HAPPENED? The Portuguese tactician omitted Belgium-based attackers Gift Orban and Victor Boniface from his squad for Sunday’s 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Sierra Leone at Samuel Kanyon Doe Stadium in Liberia.

The two in-form players were dropped from the 23-member preliminary list, sparking a backlash on Peseiro after he included an out-of-form Ahmed Musa, who finished his season in Turkey without a single goal in 17 games.

WHAT WAS SAID: “Orban and Boniface could come for the camp, even I spent my own money visiting them,” said Peseiro as per AllNigeriaSoccer.

“I was in France, Belgium, Italy, Spain and England. I spent my own money. For that, I like to call them but if I call them I need to put some of these players out. I only called 19, I believe in the players but due to the financial situation I called only 19 foreign-based players.

“If I could invite more, of course, Orban, Boniface or others would have been called up. I understand the situation and have to help the Nigeria Football Federation, for that I called 19.

“If we have a decisive match, it's better I call the players that I know better. Normally they work with me, these nineteen players, all the time. Boniface and Orban, the others, have time for sure because I believe in them and for that I visited them. They did a fantastic job.

“They may be sad after playing very well and were not invited, but Taiwo Awoniyi played well also for Nottingham Forest, Osimhen also. Musa is a winger not a striker. You cannot compare Musa with Orban or Boniface.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Orban and Boniface are yet to be capped by Nigeria. After scoring 15 goals in 16 league games for Gent, Orban thought he had done enough to finally convince Peseiro he deserved a dance with the national team.

Boniface had struck nine goals for Royale Union Saint-Gilloise but found no place in the final squad to face Sierra Leone.

With Nigeria yet to qualify for the Afcon finals, Peseiro opted to go for experienced players. The Super Eagles are Group A leaders, two points ahead of second-placed Guinea-Bissau and four in front of the Lone Star, who are third.

WHAT NEXT FOR NIGERIA? The Super Eagles went into camp on Monday and would be pushing to up the tempo as they prepare for Sierra Leone.