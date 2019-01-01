Nigeria coach Gernot Rohr rules out Morocco friendly

The Nigeria Football Federation has revealed some of their plans for the Super Eagles ahead of the Afcon finals

coach Gernot Rohr has ruled out the possibilities of a pre- friendly with .

Earlier this week, it was widely reported that Herve Renard's side are set to trade tackles with the Super Eagles, with the date yet to be made known.

However, Rohr has cleared the air, stating that the tune-up encounter cannot be fixed into their plans.

"It was about organising this friendly match, but unfortunately it can not be done," Rohr told Medias 24.

Last week, the Nigeria Football Federation released pre-Afcon plans for the Super Eagles, where friendlies against Zimbabwe and were confirmed.

On June 2, the three-time African champions will start pre-Afcon camp in Asaba, where they will take on Zimbabwe at Stephen Keshi Stadium on June 8.

A day after, they will depart Nigeria for Ismaila, for their final camp ahead of the tournament.

Article continues below

Their last preparatory game would be against Senegal, billed for Ismailia Stadium on June 16.

On the next day, Rohr's set-up are expected in Alexandria, venue of their Group B games.

They open their campaign with Burundi on June 22 before clashes against Guinea and Madagascar on June 26 and June 30 respectively.