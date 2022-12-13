Nigeria can do better than Morocco at World Cup - NFF Secretary General Sanusi

NFF Secretary General Mohammed Sanusi opines how Nigeria have what it takes to do better than Morocco's exploits in the ongoing World Cup.

Nigeria were eliminated by Ghana in the World Cup play-offs

The Super Eagles have never made it past Round of 16

Sanusi is confident Nigeria can do better than Morocco

WHAT HAPPENED: Morocco have exceeded expectations in the ongoing World Cup.

They are the only African team remaining in the global prestigious competition and will play defending champions France in the semi-finals on Wednesday.

The Atlas Lions topped their pool which had the likes of Belgium, Croatia and Canada.

On their way to the semi-final, Morocco defeated Spain and Portugal respectively.

Now, Sanusi has opined Nigeria have the ability and quality to match the North Africans' achievements or even do better.

Getty

WHAT HE SAID: "Morocco has done exceedingly well for Africa at the ongoing Fifa World Cup in Qatar,” Sanusi said as quoted by Complete Sports.

"Nigeria is capable of doing likewise and even better if we have a peaceful atmosphere in which all stakeholders work towards a common, noble goal."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Nigeria were eliminated by Ghana in the World Cup play-offs.

The Super Eagles and their regional rivals drew 0-0 in the first leg played in Kumasi. The second leg in Nigeria ended 1-1 so the Black Stars made it to the World Cup on the away goals rule.

Backpagepix

In the World Cup, they were placed in Group H alongside South Korea, Uruguay and Portugal. The Otto Addo side lost to Portugal and Uruguay respectively, with their only win coming against South Korea, but it was not enough to see them through.

Nigeria have qualified for the World Cup initially six times but the best they have done is get into the Round of 16 on three occasions - 1994, 1998 and 2014.

WHAT NEXT: Nigeria will return to action in March during the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers hoping to win the 2023 competition to be held in Ivory Coast.