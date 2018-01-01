Nigeria beat Egypt to qualify for 2019 Fifa Beach Soccer World Cup

The Sand Eagles defeated the hosts in a thrilling semi-final encounter to qualify for the global fiesta next year

Nigeria have qualified for the 2019 Fifa Beach Soccer World Cup after defeating Egypt 7-6 on Wednesday afternoon.

Four goals from Abu Azeez powered Adamu Audu’s men past the north Africans at Laguna Vista Stadium, Sharm El Sheikh.

Trailing by a two-goal deficit courtesy of strikes from Azeez and Taiwo Adams, the Egyptians pulled one back through Moustafa Aly.

The Sand Eagles continued with their dominance in the second period as Emeka Ogbonna and Azeez, but the north Africans attempted a comeback via Moustafa Samir’s free kick strike.

In the final quarter, the Egyptians put in everything to level scores and while the game was heading for extra time, the Nigeria through Ogbonna punished the Pharaohs with the winning strike.

With this, Nigeria will now feature in the final of the Africa Beach Soccer Cup of Nations where they face the winners between Senegal and Morocco.

Also, the triumph hands the Sand Eagles a ticket to represent Africa in the 2019 Fifa Beach Soccer World billed for Paraguay.