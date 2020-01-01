Nigeria battle Australia, Norway and Germany for best Women's World Cup jersey

Despite failing to go past the Round of 16, the world governing body have included the West Africans for a kit of the tournament nomination

The women's national team kit has been shortlisted for the best team jersey at the 2019 Women's World Cup in .

The African champions made their eighth appearance on the global stage as the only African team and one of the eight different participating nations to appear in all editions.

The Super Falcons recorded their only win of the tournament in a 2-0 group stage triumph over but it was enough to take the West Africans to the Round of 16 for the first time since 1999.

More teams

Despite crashing out from the tournament in the Round of 16, the Super Falcons' home kit is the only African country on the four-nation list to battle for the prize, which also includes , Norway and .

The home kit, which was designed by Nike and unveiled in 2018, sported a bright green and white zig-zag design spreading across the torso, with the sleeves also featuring a black zig-zag design.

While announcing the Nigeria nomination on Sunday, Fifa explained that the development was owed to the numerous reviews it received during the global showpiece a year ago.

The contest will see the Super Falcons lock horns once again, although this time off the pitch against group stage and Round of 16 foes in Norway and Germany.

Article continues below

Having bowed 3-0 to both the European teams last summer, the Africans will be eager to claim this one, converting their numerical strength as the world's seventh-most populous country.

The winner will be decided by a fan poll on the Fifa handle, with a jersey with the highest votes to be declared the winner on Monday.