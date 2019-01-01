Nigeria arrive in Larnaca for Cyprus Women's Cup

The Super Falcons finally hit Cyprus ahead of their opening Group C match against Austria in the host city

senior women side arrived in Larnaca on Tuesday morning ahead of their 2019 Cyprus Women's Cup opener against on Wednesday.

The Super Falcons are debutants and second African side alongside will compete at the 12th edition of the round-robin tournament which features 12-nation from four continents.

Having left Nigeria on Sunday, the African queens traveled through Cairo, , where they had an unscheduled day-long stopover before they hit the Cypriot city.

✈️✈️ @NGSuper_Falcons arrive in Larnaca for #CyprusCup



for this week's @cypruswomenscup after a day-long stop over in . The @FIFAWWC-bound African queens will open their debut campaign against Austria on Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/AqDU6eTEf3 — Samuel Ahmadu (@sam4wigan) February 26, 2019

Upon their arrival, the delegation were lodged at the Golden Bay Beach Hotel, Larnaca, where they teamed up with other foreign-based mates and head coach Thomas Dennerby.

On Tuesday evening, Dennerby also received his assistant Jörgen Pettersson plus newly recruited video analyst Matti Demegård – all of .

Nigeria will open their debut campaign against Austria at AEK Arena on Wednesday at 6 pm and they take on Slovakia four days later before battling on March 4.