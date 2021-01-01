Nigeria announce friendly against Mexico in July

The Super Eagles will take on the Tricolor in the United States, the first meeting between the two nations since 2014

Nigeria have announced a friendly against Mexico at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on July 3.

Gernot Rohr’s side will take on the Concacaf nation as they step up preparations for their World Cup qualifying campaign as well as next year’s Africa Cup of Nations billed for Cameroon.

The last meeting between the two countries was in a friendly match en route to the 2014 Fifa World Cup in Brazil.

After 90 minutes of entertaining action, the Super Eagles and El Tri settled for a 0-0 draw at the Georgia Dome, with goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa making a couple of fine saves to deny Stephen Keshi’s men.

The two teams will be meeting for the sixth time ever with four of their previous encounters ending on a no winner, no vanquished note. The only win in the series belongs to Mexico, who defeated Nigeria in a US Gold Cup fixture in Texas.

Despite taking the lead through Jonathan Akpoborie inside the Cotton Bowl Stadium, the Mexicans clawed back to record a 2-1 victory courtesy of goals from Alberto Garcia Aspe and Ignacio Ambriz.

“We are happy to be able to announce this match, which is a clash between two very big teams from two different continents. Mexico against Nigeria is a big match any day and the venue is class,” Fifa match agent Jairo Pachon told the Nigeria Football Federation media.

For Mexico, who are the most successful team in the Concacaf Gold Cup with eight titles, this game is part of their MexTour series. The countries are expected to announce their squads for the match next month.

Before then, Rohr’s side will take on the Indomitable Lions in a friendly slated for Vienna on June 4.

The last time Nigeria and Cameroon battled each other was in the Round of 16 of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt. There, the Super Eagles claimed a 3-2 win, thanks to Odion Ighalo's brace and Alex Iwobi’s match-winning effort.

The West African are zoned in Group C of the World Cup qualifiers with Cape Verde, Liberia and the Central African Republic with the competition set to commence in September.