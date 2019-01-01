Nigeria and South Africa improve in Fifa Women's World Rankings

The African champions and Banyana Banyana moved up in the latest Fifa's world rankings, while Black Queens dropped positions

moved two places up to 36th position in Fifa's latest women's world ranking.

A Round of 16 spot at the Women's World Cup in and Wafu Women's Cup in Cote d'Ivoire moved them to 36th and they remain top of the log in Africa.

Behind African Queens, 2019 Women's World Cup campaigners , and retained second, third and fourth places in the continent respectively.

A last-16 finish moved Cameroon two places up to 41st. A maiden World Cup outing lifted Banyana Banyana five places up to 49th, while the Black Queens dropped two spots to 53rd position.

Globally, World champions the United States still remain the best women's side with in second and runners-up the climbed five spots to third position.



Women's World Cup hosts France remained stagnant in fourth and semi-finalists [down 2] dropped to fifth in the Europe-dominated top five of the world rankings.

Gabon (124th) returned to the ranking for the first time since August 2016 after their 2020 Olympic qualifiers progress.

The next edition of the women's ranking will be published on September 27.