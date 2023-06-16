Nigeria and Barcelona star Asisat Oshoala headlines Super Falcons squad for 2023 Women's World Cup

Randy Waldrum has revealed Nigeria's squad that will take part in the Fifa Women's World Cup next month.

Super Falcons are headed to the World Cup next month

Head coach Randy Waldrum has named the full squad

Nigeria will play their opening game against Canda

WHAT HAPPENED?: In a highly anticipated announcement, the head coach of Nigeria's Under-23 Randy Waldrum has revealed the complete squad for the upcoming 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup.

The spectacle will be held in Australia and New Zealand next month. The Nigeria Football Federation took to their official Twitter handle on Friday to publish the list of 23 Super Falcons who will represent the nation on the global stage.

Among the notable names included in the roster are Gift Monday, Onome Ebi, Uchenna Kanu, and Assiat Oshoala.

FULL SQUAD:

Goalkeepers: Chiamaka Nnadozie (Paris FC, France); Tochukwu Oluehi (Hakkarigucu Spor FC, Turkey); Yewande Balogun (AS Saint-Etienne, France)

Defenders: Onome Ebi (Abia Angels) Osinachi Ohale (Deportivo Alaves, Spain) Glory Ogbonna (Besiktas JK, Turkey) Ashleigh Plumptre (Leicester City, England) Rofiat Imuran (Stade de Reims, France) Michelle Alozie (Houston Dash, USA) Oluwatosin Demehin (Stade de Reims, France).

Midfielders: Halimatu Ayinde (Rosengard FC, Sweden) Rasheedat Ajibade (Atletico Madrid, Spain) Toni Payne (Sevilla FC, Spain) Christy Ucheibe (SL Benfica, Portugal) Deborah Abiodun (Rivers Angels) Jennifer Echegini (Florida State University, USA).

Forwards: Uchenna Kanu (Racing Louisville, Kentucky, USA) Gift Monday (UDG Tenerife, Spain) Ifeoma Onumonu (NY/NJ Gotham FC, USA) Asisat Oshoala (Barcelona Femenine, Spain) Desire Oparanozie (Wuhan Chegu Jianghan, China) Francisca Ordega (CSKA Moscow, Russia) Esther Okoronkwo (AS Saint-Etienne, France)

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Placed in Group A, alongside co-hosts Australia, Olympic champions Canada, and the debutant Republic of Ireland, Nigeria are set to kick-off their campaign against Canada on 21 July, followed by a clash with Australia six days later.

The 11-time African champions will wrap up their Group A campaign against the Republic of Ireland on July 31.

WHAT'S NEXT?: The Super Falcons will be looking to become the first African team to win the Women's World Cup.