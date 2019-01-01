Nigeria absent as 27 English-speaking countries attend Caf course

The West African nation is not represented at the course organised by the continental governing body for women's officials in Cairo

was absent from the first-ever Caf women's administrator course for English-speaking countries that commenced on Tuesday in Cairo, Goal can exclusively report.

Goal understands the course, which has participants from a total of 27 African countries, is a two-day event until November 28.

The event, which is organised by the Caf women's department in partnership with Uefa and Fifa, is in the second phase, with 21 French-speaking nations taking part in the first phase a week ago.

It is the third maiden refresher programme for women to be held this November following a maiden women's instructor of instructors' course earlier in the month.

The course will serve as a platform for women's administrators to share experiences at their various bases, create a partnership and also stay connected with each other after the event.

However, Caf sources revealed to Goal, Nigeria did not express a participation interest let alone present an administrative representative for the course.

27 English-speaking countries, excluding Nigeria are represented in the second phase of the maiden Caf women’s administrator course in Cairo. It’s ends on Thursday. #Caf #administrator #Africa pic.twitter.com/oSDgE565aY — Samuel Ahmadu (@sam4wigan) November 26, 2019

Two Nigerian coaches Ann Chiejine and Uche Eucharia were among the 20 invited coaches that took part in the women's instructor course this month.