Nigeria 5-1 Haladas Viktoria: Oshoala's brace completes Super Falcons comeback

The Barcelona forward scored a pair of goals as Thomas Dennerby's ladies claimed a big win in Hungary on Tuesday

The women's team came from a goal down to claim a 5-1 victory over Haladas Viktoria at the Király Sports Centre in Szombathely.

A brace from Asisat Oshoala plus a strike each from Chiwendu Ihezuo, Francisca Ordega and Ogonna Chukwudi ensured Thomas Dennerby's side completed the fightback.

The African queens were aiming to step up their Women's World Cup preparations with a morale-boosting win against Hungary's topflight campaigners.

The Hungarians made a fine start to the game in front of their fans as they gained the lead after just seven minutes, capitalising on goalkeeper Tochukwu Oluehi's accidental slip up.

In the 32nd minute, -based Ordega set up Ihezuo, who eventually finished off brilliantly to level matters for the Super Falcons.

Ordega fired the Africans in front through Ngozi Okobi's corner kick seven minutes after the restart of the encounter.

Substitute Oshoala increased the tally in the 70th minute through Chinaza Uchendu's assist before being set up by Uchenna Kanu for her second of the game two minutes later.

In the 84th minute, substitute Chukwudi got on the scoresheet courtesy of Anam Imo's assist to guarantee the comeback win for the African champions.

After the win, the Super Falcons will face Slovakia in a friendly on Sunday, who they defeated 4-3 at the Cyprus Women's Cup two months ago.