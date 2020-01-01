Nigeria 5-1 Guinea (11-2): Flamingos sail through to the second round in style

The hosts replicated their rampant form in the second leg against the visitors in Lagos to make it to the next phase very easily

have knocked out Guinea from the 2020 U17 Women's World Cup qualifiers after a 5-1 second leg triumph at home on Saturday.

The Flamingoes thrashed Guinea 6-1 in the first leg in Conakry thanks to Yemisi Samuel's hat-trick and a brace from Rofiat Imuran and Chinyere Kalu's effort at September 28 Stadium last week.

Bankole Olowookere's team did not leave anything to chance as they gained an early lead through Rofiat Imuran off Chinyere Kalu's assist in the 27th minute of the encounter at Agege Stadium.

Taiwo Lawal doubled the lead for the hosts in the 33rd minute off Oluwabunmi Oladeji's brilliant pass before she bagged her second of the match and her team's third five minutes from half time.

Olowookere introduced Dah-Zossu Alvine for Lawal in the second half after Olamide Bolaji received her marching orders following an unfair challenge against Guinea captain Bah Maimouna.

However, the Guineans were rewarded for their hard-fighting display when Chidinma Ogbuchi handled the ball in the area to gift the visitors a penalty kick in the final six minutes.

Diallo Fatoumata Dede converted the resulting kick from the spot in the 85th minute to hand Guinea a consolation goal but Dah-Zossu and Kalu struck late to complete the rout for the Nigerians.

The result saw Nigeria progress in style to the final round of the U17 Women's World Cup qualifier, where they set up a date with Ghana later in May for a ticket to 2020.